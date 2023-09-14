DENVER (KDVR) — Regis University was placed under a lockdown while police took a homicide suspect into custody.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Regis University tweeted that the campus was on lockdown and everyone needed to shelter in place and get to a secure location.

Denver Police said they were conducting a homicide investigation at 50th and Federal following a report of a stabbing.

Moments later, the university provided an update that the suspect had been arrested at W. 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, which is less than half a mile away from the Regis campus.

The lockdown was then lifted.

Denver Police are investigating a possible connection between this stabbing to another deadly stabbing on an RTD bus at 32nd and Federal.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to the scene and has reached out to Denver Police for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.