AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Grandview High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after an accidental trigger.

According to Cherry Creek Schools, Grandview High was placed on lockdown for a short period of time after the lockdown system was triggered accidentally. A heavy police presence was seen around the school.

The district said that at no time were any students or staff in any danger.

The school is located at 20500 East Arapahoe Rd. in Aurora and is part of the Cherry Creek School District.