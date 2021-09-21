Lock your doors: Bear gets inside truck, destroys interior

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a heavily damaged truck after a bear got into it and ripped it up on Tuesday.

A bear got into a truck in #SouthPark on Tuesday & caused extensive damage. Follow a couple of simple steps to prevent bears from getting into cars.



1⃣ remove anything with a scent from your vehicle.

2⃣ make sure to always keep your car doors locked.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/pQLveVXqr6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2021

CPW reminds Coloradans and visitors to make sure their doors are locked and avoid having any food or drink in their vehicles that would attract a bear or other wildlife.

This is the time bears fatten up before hibernation so they can be more aggressive in their search for food. In order to avoid these types of situations, homes and vehicles should be bearproofed and other steps should be taken to repel the animals from coming near domesticated areas.