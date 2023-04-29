DENVER (KDVR) — Last summer FOX31 spoke with the Garcia family from Lochbuie. Sammy Garcia was paralyzed after an accident in their backyard pool.

Now the family talks about changes in their lives and moving ahead after the tragedy.

“Sleep schedules, medication, putting clothes on,” Garcia said. “Just the daily routines of having a spinal injury is very difficult.”

“Lots of doctors appointments all his physical therapy appointments, occupational therapy,” Kay Garcia, Sammy’s wife, said.

Last summer, Garcia dove head-first into the family’s pool, breaking his neck. The injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Experts say always swim or wade through shallow water and never dive in an above-ground pool.

Garcia’s story has been an inspiration that got his friends moving.

“Our community coming together to support our family has been an incredible outpouring of love and support from even some people we don’t even know,” Kay said.

The Garcias started work on making changes at the family’s home after leaving the hospital with the help of friends and neighbors in Lochbuie.

“When he first came back his friends had to carry him upstairs so he can shower,” Kay said.

A new restroom was built on the first floor of the home, even ramps were installed so Garcia could get inside.

There are still obstacles the family faces. And they’ve set up a GoFundMe for those who would like to help.

“It’s a two-story house,” Garcia said, “unfortunately I’ve just been stuck on the first level for the last eight months.”

Minor setbacks haven’t kept the Garcia family from moving on.

“This summer we just want to hang out in our backyard and enjoy our kids playing around,” Kay said.

Garcia said his wife and children have inspired him to set an example.

“That’s one of the greatest things right now that I get to spend time with kids,” Garcia said. “‘Dad never gave up, Dad’s always happy and if he could it, I could do it.'”