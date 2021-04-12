Locals start GoFundMe to help save Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita, a local iconic restaurant in Colorado filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on April 6.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which is starting to worry some local Casa Bonita fans. 

“Their website went down last July. We got kind of scared,” Andrew Novick, self-named Casa Bonita’s number one fan said. 

Novick said a group of Casa Bonita fans started a GoFundMe to help raise money to hopefully re-open the Lakewood entertainment spot. 

“If we had it our way we would raise enough money and interest to raise capital to buy it from the existing owner,” Rick Griffith, a Casa Bonita self-named enthusiast said.  

According to the GoFundMe, based on how much you donate you will receive memorabilia.

Sopapilla Level: $25 – Save Casa Bonita sticker
Chocolate Bandito Level: $50 – Save Casa Bonita enamel pin      
Deluxe Meal Level: $100 – Save Casa Bonita t-shirt 
Magic Show Room Level: $250 – Numbered, limited ed. letterpress poster (250 avail)

According to the GoFundMe page, the coalition consists of long time restaurant owners/operators, event producers, artists, and musicians. They are not affiliated with Casa Bonita or any other business entity. 

“It really is like a landmark to this city,” Griffith said. 

Novick said the money that is not used in the next 18 months, will be refunded for all donations of $100 or more, minus 20% for the GoFundMe fee, credit card fees and cost of rewards.

For larger donations or other interests, contact Novick: savecasabonita@gmail.com

“Our goal is to reach out to as many people as possible and have money to have a seat at the table and if there is anything we need to do, we will be ready,” Novick said.

