ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search continues for a suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured at a Zumba class.

The shooting happened at the Berkeley Village Shopping near Arvada on Sheridan at I-76. Investigators say the woman who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the windows of where a Zumba class was in session, with other bullet holes at the Hamburguesas Don Jesus restaurant.

A man who was working at the center said he heard several rapid gun shots. Investigators say a stray bullet came from the Sheridan Estates mobile home park across the street.

Jefferson county investigators say a specific car was being targeted but did not give any other details. Another stray bullet went through a car being driven by a woman who was at a stoplight.

“I was listening to a podcast and I heard an explosion. And I was like what? It never crossed my mind that it was a bullet,” said the woman who wished to remain anonymous.

Another woman told us it was a person related to her family who was shot.

“We never thought this would happen to someone we know,” Lucy Cuevas said.

Another lady who works in the center says she heard noises but wasn’t sure what the sounds were. Then she realized it was gunshots and locked her door.

The Jefferson Sheriff’s office tells they are still looking for a suspect and talking to witnesses. They say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.