DENVER (KDVR) — The Christmas spirit is alive at the Colorado State Capitol where a locally harvested tree has been decorated with state pride.

Gov. Jared Polis shared photos of the tree covered with ornaments and miniature Colorado state flags.

Polis said the tree was provided by the Colorado State Forest Service Fort Collins District, and it was harvested at 8,500 feet in Larimer County on State Trust Land.

The Christmas tree at the capitol was harvested as part of the forest services efforts to keep the forest healthy.

The forest service said foresters selectively cut trees on the property to improve forest health, mitigate wildfire risk, and mitigate risks from insects and disease.