DENVER (KDVR) — “They can’t believe that complete strangers would care about them,” said Linda Garrity.

Garrity, a retired librarian, could write a book on how to lift spirits. She has a heart for the less fortunate.

Garrity started a charity called “Heart 2 Heart.”

The charity benefits women and people escaping trauma who end up in shelters. Many times they leave these shelters with nothing to their name.

“So, I contacted family, extended family and close friends and we started putting together a collection of household items,” said Garrity.

In the basement of her home, shelves are stocked with household items: coffee makers, cutlery, dishware, and sheets.

Anything a person could need is here and ready to be donated.

“Often, they cry,” said Garrity.

This miniature Target store, as Garrity calls it, is blessing homes and families across Colorado.

“Now we’ve supplied people with a complete setup for an apartment! They’re good people, they just need more help and this will do it,” said Garrity.