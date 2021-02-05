Local Vail resident identified as victim killed in backcountry avalanche

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have identified a 41-year-old man who died after getting caught in an avalanche out of bounds in the backcountry near East Vail on Thursday.

According to the Eagle County Coroner’s Office, John Kuo was from Vail. His official cause of death was not determined but Vail Mountain Rescue and Vail Ski Patrol attended to him after being caught in an avalanche near the East Vail Chutes on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities report that CPR was performed on Kuo for about an hour but he could not be resuscitated. Several departments took part in the recovery.