Local VA opens second walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is offering all veterans and those directly associated with veterans COVID-19 vaccines. ECHCS has two vaccination sites, one is located in Aurora at 14280 E. Jewell Ave. and the other site is located in Colorado Springs at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

In March, the SAVE LIVES Act (Hr 1276) was passed by Congress. The act authorized VA to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to veterans who are not eligible to enroll in VA health care, veteran spouses and caregivers who are not a part of the Caregiver Support Program.

“We have the supplies and facilities ready to go, along with an incredible team of staff and volunteers who continue to prove their commitment to Veterans,” said Micheal Kilmer, VA ECHCS Director.

Already, 23,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated thanks to VA ECHCS and that number is growing everyday.

“This is a critical step for us supporting our Veterans and our communities who in turn support them,” added Kilmer

Both sites are open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a limited number of vaccines for each day. If vaccine supplies run out, individuals will be offered an appointment for a later date.

Veterans enrolled with VA ECHS can text the word “vaccine” to 53079 or call 888-336-8262 at anytime to schedule an appointment.

Non enrolled veterans, spouses of veterans and caregivers who wish to receive the COVID vaccine are asked to visit the website www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine and sign up. After registration, the VA is asking to allow one business day before arriving to one of the walk-in location sites.

For more information visit www.va.gov or contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.