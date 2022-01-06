Local union plans strike after latest King Soopers proposal

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers employees are calling for a strike against the corporation following a proposal submitted by the company to the worker’s union.

Kim Cordova is the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 in Colorado and Wyoming and the international chapter, which represents approximately 17,000 essential grocery workers from Kroger/King Soopers. She said the union has repeatedly negotiated with the company to gain better working conditions for the employees, but the sides cannot come to an agreement and there is no choice but to call for an “unfair labor practice strike.”

“Over the past few months, we have repeatedly pleaded for the Company to listen to the voices of the workers. And yet, King Soopers has refused to recognize our suffering. The Company continues to bring in record profits, while its workforce endures low wages amid a skyrocketing cost of living. Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families. King Soopers has chosen to protect its bottom line, instead of protecting workers who have risked their lives every day since the start of this pandemic just by showing up to work. “Our plea is this: Stop these unfair labor practices, and respect us, protect us, and pay us what we deserve. King Soopers refuses to listen. So now we must strike for the rights of all workers. We ask for the support of the community. It is time for us to join with our brothers and sisters across the nation who have said with one voice that the status quo will not stand and that workers will be respected, protected, and paid what they deserve. Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 president

King Soopers said it offered the union a package that included wage investments and signing bonuses of

more than $148 million over the next three years.

“At King Soopers, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing market competitive wages and benefits that we know are so important to our associates and their families,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market said. “Meanwhile Local 7 is threatening disruption instead of focusing on what is best for our associates, their members.”

Kelley also said the strike is based on alleged unfair labor practices, but that the company has not been notified of any wrongdoing.

“While Local 7 is threatening a strike based on alleged unfair labor practices, practices which are just that – alleged. King Soopers/City Market has followed the law and has NOT received any notice of wrongdoing from the National Labor Relations Board. King Soopers/City Market remains focused on the bargaining process and is committed to negotiating in good faith and settling a contract that is good for our associates while keeping groceries affordable for our customers,” Kelley said.

UFCW Local 7 held a vote for Denver and Colorado Springs workers this week and received overwhelming support in favor of a strike.

The strike would not begin until at least after the current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. Cordova said the union will announce a strike date soon.