ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado staple known for its discounted movie tickets has permanently shut its doors.

All three locations of the Elvis Cinemas have turned the lights off, according to the theater in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that Elvis Cinemas has closed for good. Thanks to everyone who was a part or was a patron over the last 23 years. We will miss all of you,” said the cinema on Facebook.

Elvis Cinemas was a family-owned and operated chain of movie theaters that was known and loved for showing films that had already been in theater for a while at a discounted rate. Many patrons remember seeing movies for just $3.

Fans of the cinema chain shared their memories on the Facebook announcement. Many thanked the theater for making movies accessible to all no matter their budget.

Many former employees expressed their love for the business in the comments calling it “one of the best jobs they’ve ever had.”

The cinema had three locations, one in Arvada, Denver and Littleton, and was in business from 2000 to 2023.

This closure follows a national trend after COVID and streaming services caused moviegoers to stay home over heading to a theater.