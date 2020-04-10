Local teacher fuels students at home during online learning with help from the community

DENVER (KDVR) — Due to the threat of COVID-19, fourth grade teacher Jen Cwik can’t be in the classroom with her students.

However, she’s found a new way to connect with them personally and teach them one of life’s most valuable lessons.

“We need to find the peanut butter and jelly,” Cwik said as she pushed a full cart through the aisles of a Costco Friday.

Cwik and her roommate, Lexi Dunnells, have Costco trips down to a science. In the past month, the two have gone on nearly 10 trips to Costco.

Each time the carts get heavier and the loads get heftier.

“It’s so nice to be able to help people, also to be able to have people help me,” Cwik said.

Cwik and Dunnells’ grocery hauls are part of an extracurricular project the fourth grade teacher works on when she isn’t conducting class online.

Cwik is using help from community members to feed and support her students and their families.

“With today’s drop-off, we’re feeding about 25 families,” Cwik said, adding, “In addition to that, we’re helping two families pay their light and water bills and two young adults pay rent.”

The mission started as soon as her students had to leave the classroom.

“Immediately I started worrying about my students because most of my students rely on breakfast, lunch and snacks during school,” she said.

Cwik started with her own money, but once community members heard about her kind acts they immediately wanted to join in.

“The response was overwhelming,” Cwik said, adding, “I have received donations from upwards of 100 people, from a 10 dollar donation to 600 dollars in order to help me.”

Cwik said her students and their family are also overjoyed by the community’s kindness and compassion.