Local restaurants weigh in on Castle Rock cafe defying public health order

DENVER (KDVR) — Local restaurants are weighing in after seeing the viral video of a Castle Rock cafe packed for Mother’s Day.

Everyone can agree on one thing: the pandemic has financially rocked every type of sit-down restaurant.

However, watching the video capturing the Mother’s Day rush at C&C in Castle Rock Sunday was a shock to restaurants under the same Colorado restrictions.

“We’re frankly very surprised by it,” Maria Empanada’s Victor Arango said.

“It’s scary scary to see. We certainly wouldn’t want to ruin it for everyone in the restaurant industry,” said Samantha Taxin, the general manager of the Cherry Cricket near Coors Field.

During a Rockies home game, the 9,000 square-foot burger staple easily gets crowds the same size of what C&C saw on Sunday.

“That’s a lot of people shoulder to shoulder, we certainly won’t be seeing that for a while,” Taxin said. “Not being around people is difficult but we know we need to keep everyone safe.”

Both Cherry Cricket and Maria Empanada say they’re waiting until they get the green light to reopen with guidelines. Both restaurants don’t plan on reopening at full capacity and say everyone will have masks on inside.

“It is critical, I believe, at this point in time for every restaurant to do its civic duty and to put their employees first,” Arango said.