Local restaurants change the way they do business amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) -- Overnight, the service industry has had to change how they do business and offer delivery and take-out, just to stay alive.

“The interior of this truck smells like a BBQ joint,” said Post Oak Barbecue Owner Nick Prince, while on his way to deliver an order.

Like many Denver restaurants, this is unchartered territory for Post Oak Barbecue.

“We’ve probably taken up to a 50% hit in revenue on a daily basis. And, we’ve totally changed our business model.”

Pre-coronavirus, 85% of Post Oak Barbecue’s sales were dine-in, and they didn’t do delivery at all.

“Right now, it’s totally flipped. It’s about 85% take-out and 15% delivery. Delivery is not a normal operation for our business model. It is now,” said Prince.

They’ve been able to get the word out, thanks—in part—to an app called On The House, which offers food and drink deals across Denver.

“We saw that coming and talked to some of the businesses that we partner with to see how we could help,” said On The House Co-Founder Braden Holt. “So we’ve added a ‘to-go’ section in our app and then worked with them on setting up new types of deals.”

It’s free advertising at a time when the service industry needs it most.

“There’s five of us on staff right now. We’re all waring about 10 different hats. Anything we can do to promote the business while we do that is great,” said Prince.

“They’re places that we’ve been going to since we’ve been in Denver, and they are the city for us,” Holt told Fox31. “Anything we can do to help them and help their staff—we’re willing to do.”

It was good news for bars and restaurants on Friday, as Gov. Polis announced they can sell carry-out drinks, and bottles of alcohol.

“We have a large bar business—it’s up to 30% of our revenue on any given day. Cutting that out of our daily revenue was really hurting us, especially having inventory that could spoil in weeks to come. We love that option,” said Prince.

Prince says customers have showed enough support, so far, to help them survive this pandemic.

“We’ve had absolutely overwhelming support from the community, and it’s shown up in the form of actual orders.”

“It’s a scary time for them,” said Holt. “There’s been a lot of tears in the industry. Now that we have a more clear idea of what the next couple months are going to be like, thanks to our Governor, we’re able to work with them and get a plan forward.”