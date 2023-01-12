DENVER (KDVR) — For the folks who like the action of the Super Bowl but really love dogs, they will likely be watching the Puppy Bowl this year. Millions do, it is a fan favorite. One of those pups in this year‘s Puppy Bowl happens to live right here in Denver.

Dr. Dani Powers loves animals, especially dogs. That is one reason she became a veterinarian. So, when Powers and her fiancé, Lindsay, wanted to adopt a puppy of their own, they contacted Jenna Lopez at Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

“We rescue moms, nursing moms and puppies in underfunded and overpopulated areas in the United States,” said Lopez.

Powers and Lindsay chose Turtle, a 6-month-old pit bull mix breed.

“Well, I’ve always wanted a blue-nose pity. Look at the nose, it’s just adorable,” said Powers.

As Powers, Lindsay, and Turtle started their life together, little did they know Turtle would be a star seen by millions on the Puppy Bowl on the Animal Planet channel.

Before Turtle was adopted, Lifeline Puppy Rescue submitted Turtle’s and another puppy’s pics for consideration.

“We are looking for an MVP. We submitted their photos as puppies to Animal Planet and they got selected because they are unique looking, great personalities, and just well-rounded dogs,” said Lopez.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is pre-taped and already in the can, but for Powers and Lindsay, it does not matter to them if Team Ruff or Team Tuff wins because they know Turtle is a winner.