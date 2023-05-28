DENVER (KDVR) — Derrick White, the Boston Celtics player that made a last-minute shot to force a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, has deep ties to Colorado and the Denver metro.

White was born and raised in Parker and graduated from Legend High School in 2012. He went on to play three seasons at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs and one season at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

In 2017, he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs and played there before being traded to the Celtics in 2022.

White’s high school alma mater honored him back in February by inducting him into its athletics hall of fame as its first-ever member.

White also hosts a basketball camp in his hometown called Nothing But Net Basketball: Derrick White Academy.

White’s buzzer-beating shot kept the Celtics’ hopes of facing off against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals alive.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. MDT on Monday, May 29.

Whoever wins that game will go on to play against the Nuggets, with Game 1 scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. June 1.