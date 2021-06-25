Local police reform group reacts to Chauvin sentencing

DENVER — A Denver group that was organized in part after last summer’s George Floyd protests is speaking out about a judge’s decision to sentence former Minneapolis police officer to more than 20 years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

For the past year, ‘Cats Not Cops’ has sets their sights on police reform and helping the homeless population.

“Do I think it’s fair,” asks Founder Tara de la Fuente. “A man’s life was taken…the world has been traumatized because of this.”

“It’s not gonna bring his life back,” De la Fuente said. “(It) won’t change what’s going on in our community.”

“Cats Not Cops” is holding a community gathering, to collect donations, Sunday, at Benedict Fountain Park, from 4-5 p.m., at 20th and Logan, in Downtown Denver.