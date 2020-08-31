Local organization helps get homeless women off the streets and into tiny homes

DENVER (KDVR) – Be it ever so humble. We know the saying but for the 4,000 homeless people in Denver, there is no home and that’s why the Colorado Village Collaborative has built and installed six brand new tiny houses for homeless women.

“Colorado Village Collaborative is a nonprofit that operates tiny homes and other projects for individuals coming out of homelessness,” Dorothy Leyba, a staff member at CVC, said.

Leyba said it’s not a permanent solution, but a start.

“Individuals coming off the streets have a tiny home to come to, to feel safe and to heal and it’s a bridge to permanent housing,” she said.

But the CVC had a little help from their friends at the Cherry Creek Innovative Campus, a high-school level education teaching non-college skills for employment after graduation.

“We looked at what they were doing and saw that it was a perfect fit for what we wanted our first your students to be able to do,” said Don Rauh, Cherry Creek Innovative Campus instructor.

At first glance the tiny homes may look like sheds, but the distinction has not escaped CCIS school senior Kaden Guertner.

“Because it was more than you build a shed and someone has a shed in their backyard, you’re taking some thing and you’re going to let someone live in it who doesn’t have a place to live,” Guertner said.

Be it ever so humble, there is no place like home.