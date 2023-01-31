LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene.

Dr. Chappell Kingsland, the executive director of the program, invites musicians of all ages, backgrounds and experience to perform at WBO’s concerts.

Kingsland recently held a youth showcase in Littleton, where 17 young performers got the chance to perform a solo piece along with a professional orchestra.

FOX31 was invited to the concert and caught up with Kingsland about his vision and why the unique opportunity has the power to leave an impression on the kids.