Local nonprofit needs support feeding future service dogs

Baja, a Freedom Service Dog, is with the family he’ll help as he officially graduated from training.

DENVER (KDVR) — For many organizations, the coronavirus pandemic triggered a series of sudden problems. For Freedom Service Dogs of America, the crisis means those who sometimes have to wait three to four years for their help, will have to wait even longer.

“Everyday that we stay home delays our dog going home to a client who truly needs that service dog,” explained FSD’s CEO Michele Ostrander.

FSD custom trains dogs to become service dogs and pairs them with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injuries, kids with autism and people with disabilities . The nonprofit group does this all free of charge.

There’s not much the group can do about the delays they face.

But there’s another problem they do hope to solve. For a long time, the group has had a donor who covered the cost of feeding all the dogs in training.

“But due to their response to COVID-19, they had to pull back on their donations,” said Ostrander.

FSD launched the “Fill Our Bowls” campaign. The goal is to raise $40,000. That is how much it will cost to feed all 84 of their pups through the end of the year.

“We know so many people have been affected by this horrible pandemic but if you are able to give and support our dogs in training, we would really appreciate it,” said Ostrander.

To learn more about FSD and how to donate, visit their website.