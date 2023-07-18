DENVER (KDVR) — The leader of an Aurora mosque said an 18-year-old man accused of pledging allegiance to an ISIS group violated the rules of Islam.

Colorado Muslim Community Center Imam Karim Abuzaid said Islam is not a religion of extremism. He said Muslims are obligated to obey the law of the land in the United States. He also told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas that ISIS is not accepted in the mainstream religion.

“ISIS does not represent Islam and Muslims. ISIS is a sect that simply adopted certain textual evidence from the revelation and manipulating them and taking them out of context in order to justify or substantiate their approach, which mainstream scholars of this Muslim world do not condone or do not agree with,” Abuzaid said.

University of Denver’s Graduate School of Professional Psychology Professor Kim Gorgens discussed why teens like Davin Daniel Meyer can be vulnerable.

She said mental health issues can affect a person’s vulnerability.

“People who feel powerless. People who feel hopeless. People who are disenfranchised in their day-to-day lives. Those folks are vulnerable to being exploited and to being radicalized and teens are especially vulnerable for a number of reasons,” Gorgens said.