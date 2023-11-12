DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of mothers in the Denver area jumped in to help donate thousands of items to refugees and migrants in the city on Sunday.

“This is a group of moms who don’t want to see kids sleeping out on the street with nothing,” Andrea Ryall, one of the organizers said.

Ryall said she and her kids went last Saturday to hand out bananas to the refugees and migrants who have been bused into Denver. She said that is when she realized how much of a need there is.

“They are being bussed in daily, like yesterday I saw a little girl in a Tinkerbell costume, no shoes,” Ryall said. “Is she ok? Is she here? I have no idea.”

Ryall took to Facebook and in a matter of a few days, she had hundreds of other local moms jump on board to help. They were able to collect thousands of donations of winter clothing, shoes, food and medicine to be distributed on Sunday.

“They can fill up a suitcase with what they need, like boots jackets and a pair of underwear whatever they needed,” Ryall said.

She said it’s hard to watch kids sleeping on the streets and that is one of the main reasons behind her push to help.

“They’ve been through so much,” Ryall said.

She said the main frustration she has noticed is the migrants and refugees only get so much time in the shelters before they have to move somewhere else. She said most end up on the streets.

“They get 37 days inside the shelter if you have kids,” Ryall said, “and if you’re without kids in the shelter you only get 14 days. Who can start a life in 14 days? No one.”

The City of Denver website confirms this with the following statement:

In response, adult migrant guests without children will be accommodated in shelter facilities for 14 days rather than 21, while migrant families with children will be allowed to stay for 37 days instead of 30. The change, which takes effect Wednesday, Oct. 4, will not impact individuals who arrived prior to that date City of Denver

Ryall said they will continue to help as long as it’s needed.

“I can’t sleep at night thinking about them, we need to act,” Ryall said.