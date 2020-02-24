Local mother’s car damaged in Arvada road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) -- A local mother was involved in a violent act of road rage, and the suspects who damaged her car, are still out there.

It happened Sunday afternoon near 64th and Sheridan.

“I hear this big loud crack. I look in my rear view mirror, my window is busted, and they took off,” Brandi Erwin said.

Erwin was running errands. At 1:40 p.m. she was traveling northbound on Sheridan. As she drove under I-76 she said a driver tried to merge onto Sheridan from the off ramp, but she said there was not enough space between her car and the car in front of her to let that car in.

“I had the right of way. He had his turn signal on but there was not enough room, so I kept going. He flipped me off, the passenger flipped me off,” Erwin said.

But it didn’t end there. Erwin says the men followed her for a mile, then as she turned into the King Soopers parking lot, the men did too. She said she saw the passenger throw something and in the next second her back window burst into pieces.

“Shattered glass everywhere. Any time I moved, more glass was falling out,” Erwin said.

Erwin found the object she said the passenger threw at her vehicle. It’s a round piece to what appears to be a car stereo speaker. She is thankful she did not have her 2-year-old son in the car.

“My nerves skyrocketed. It scared me. It scared me really, bad and I’m glad he wasn’t with me.”

Erwin memorized the suspects’ license plate number and called police. She said the men were driving a White Subaru. Officers told her the plates didn’t match the vehicle description and that it is possible they are stolen plates. For now, she’s taped plastic over her back window and hopes police can make an arrest.

“I’m worried they will do that to somebody else and somebody who is maybe not as stable as I am,” Erwin said. “I’m just hoping maybe someone saw something, saw it happen, saw which way they went and could help.”

Detectives will likely try and pull surveillance cameras from King Soopers to get a better description. If you have any information, contact Arvada Police.