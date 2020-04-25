Local mother shares emotional plea for information about daughter’s killer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A local mother is heartbroken over the killing of her 21-year-old daughter.

Now, Irene Gonzales is putting up her own money to get someone to come forward with information about her daughter’s killer.

Gonzales said she had a special bond with her daughter Alicia Tverberg Gonzales from the moment she was born.

“We had to fight to live when she was born. We were both dying from HELLP syndrome. It was lucky for either of us to survive and that brought a bond that could not be broken,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says her daughter was smart, loyal and loving.

“My daughter is my world. She is everything to me, my heart, my life. She made my life better.”

Alicia was found dead inside an Adams County apartment on Dec. 26, 2019.

Adams County deputies arrested 31-year-old Mario Raymond Sanchez in January in connection to Alicia’s death.

The district attorney dropped the murder charge. Investigators are searching for more information.

Sanchez is being held on federal gun charges.

Michael Mills, board president of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, said, “We know there were witnesses at the party and we really need someone to say something and speak up.”

Irene added $8,000 to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reward fund in this case. The total is now $10,000.

“Special rewards do help, especially when there are witnesses to the incident,” Mills said.

“I just need one more push so we can all get justice for Alicia. This is my plea to everybody out there. She did not deserve to die the way she died. She was brutally murdered. She was left to suffer,” Gonzales said.



By contacting Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward.

If you know anything, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The number is 720-913-7867 (STOP).