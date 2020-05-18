Local middle school teacher recognizes DCHS Seniors in unique way

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Coronavirus concerns have forced countless in-person graduation ceremonies to be cancelled. But now, a Castle Rock teacher has embarked on a mission to recognize high school seniors in a special way.

“Your senior year may not have ended the way you thought it would,” World Compass Academy teacher, Beth Moreau said as she read the first line of her letter.

Moreau was out walking in her neighborhood when an idea popped in her mind. She began to scan every yard in search of a special sign.

“I was looking for the DCHS class of 2020 graduate yard signs,” Moreau said. “This is the map. All of the orange is where I walked and the blue is where my husband drove me.”

Moreau is a middle school math teacher at World Compass Academy in Castle Rock. She covered 34 miles in the Founders/Castlewood Ranch neighborhoods in five days.

“Trying to figure out the Geometry of covering all of those different streets was kind of fascinating to me,” Moreau said.

While on her meticulous mission, Moreau would take pen to paper and write down the address of every graduate she could find. Then she mailed them a letter.

“Getting through high school is not an easy thing. Not everyone does it. I really wanted to recognize that.”

Moreau knows current high school seniors are faced with an especially challenging time. COVID-19 concerns have cancelled prom, major sports tournaments and in-person high school graduation ceremonies.

“I included a five-dollar bill in there as a virtual high five for the kids,” Moreau said.

Although her feet hurt at times, Moreau was able to reach nearly 100 Douglas County High School Seniors – students she has never met.

“There should be a letter coming in the mail,” Moreau told one parent on Sunday.

Moreau hopes her mission will inspire others to do the same in their neighborhood. The main idea is to let the graduates know they are recognized.

“We are all proud of you. Go out there, be the leaders and movers and shakers you’ve been educated to be – go out and do good things, make good choices and live your best life.”