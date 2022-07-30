DENVER (KDVR) — The Mega Millions’ second-largest jackpot was won on Friday. Unfortunately, no one from Colorado became a billionaire, but a few lucky people walked away with some big prize money.

According to the Illinois Lottery, one person in Illinois struck it rich and had the winning $1.28 billion lottery ticket. Friday’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14.

Although no one in Colorado had the golden ticket, the Colorado Lottery did report that the state had $90,000 in winners. Here is where the winning tickets were sold:

$20,000 winning ticket Sold at King Soopers on 9800 West Belleview in Littleton

$20,000 winning ticket Sold at A-B Petroleum on 1253 West Alameda Ave. in Denver

$20,000 winning ticket Sold at an Everyday gas station on 1823 North Circle Dr. in Colorado Springs

$10,000 winning ticket Sold at the 7-Eleven on 19390 East Quincy Ave. in Aurora

$10,000 winning ticket Sold at Stop ‘N Save on 10 Meadow Park Dr. in Divide

$10,000 winning ticket Sold at Alta Convenience on 1501 Central Ave. in Cañon City.



In total, six tickets won $90,000.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Mega Millions ticket sales in Colorado between April 19 and July 27 racked up a total of $25.7 million with $9.7 million of that going to local proceeds.

Did you get lucky? Let us know! If not, find out the luckiest places in Colorado to buy a Mega Millions ticket.