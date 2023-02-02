BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — While Colorado may not be home to the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil who forecasts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring, Boulder has its own weather-predicting rodent.

Flatiron Freddy is Boulder’s top-hat-wearing stuffed marmot. On Groundhog Day, he will make his own prediction on whether we will see more winter.

According to the City of Boulder, this quirky and unique tradition has been in Boulder for more than 10 years.

On Thursday, the Flatiron Freddy community program will explain why a real groundhog would never see his shadow in Colorado and why stars have something to do with Groundhog Day.

More than 10 years ago, Flatiron Freddy existed peacefully as a stuffed yellow-bellied marmot in Boulder’s Flagstaff Nature Center. One winter, Freddy was left out and his fur was damaged. As the marmot was about to be removed from the center, rangers felt he deserved more.

Since then, Freddy has been an annual part of Groundhog Day, coming out of his burrow in unique ways.

You can watch the livestream of the event in the player above at 7:30 a.m.