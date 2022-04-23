DENVER (KDVR) — A man who has struggled with hearing loss for most of his life is finally given the gift of better hearing.

61-year-old Kevin Spence received the gift of hearing after struggling with hearing loss for nearly 50 years.

“I was completely deaf in my left ear,” Spence said. “To my surprise, the doctor called me and said I was nominated for a hearing aid.”

Spence received a free hearing aid through Hearing Life and the Campaign for Better Hearing.

“My first reaction is I cried,” Spence said. “I couldn’t believe that someone was going to give me a hearing aid.”

The World Health Organization projects one in four people will suffer from hearing problems by 2050.

To schedule a complimentary hearing test or to learn more about the Campaign for Better Hearing, visit the campaign’s website.