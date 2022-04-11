DENVER (KDVR) — A local man is fighting for his life and his family is trying to raise money after doctors determined he needs a heart, liver and possible kidney transplant.

Jessie Butzine suffers from amyloidosis, which affects the body’s protein production. It is a disorder that runs in his family.

His great aunt, Claire Montour, also suffers from the same affliction and is a heart, kidney and liver transplant survivor.

“Nobody wants to go that way, but, sometimes, something good can come out of the tragedies that happen,” she said.

Butzine will need to go to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to go on the donor waiting list. Insurance will cover some, but not all costs. If you’d like to help, the family has established a GoFundMe account.

People interested in becoming organ donors can sign up here.