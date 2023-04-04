LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton man is a finalist for an NHL award given to individuals who, through hockey, have made a positive impact on people in their communities.

Marty Richardson is the founder of Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation. The group helps families dealing with hardship, like cancer patients, burn victims and crash victims.

They raise funds mostly through an annual hockey tournament to donate to families. They also give victims a weekly opportunity to get on the ice through their Hockey Heals program.

Richardson is one of three finalists for the NHL Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. The award recognizes an individual, who like O’Ree, has worked to make a positive impact.

O’Ree, according to the NHL, was the first Black player to compete in the league and has spent his life promoting inclusion and character.

The public is invited to vote to help pick the winner of the award. Visit the league’s website to learn more.

Voting ends on April 16.