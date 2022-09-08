DENVER (KDVR) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, and Colorado lawmakers are reacting to her legacy.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch is the only sovereign most Britons have ever known. The queen had been a constant presence as Britain navigated the end of empire, the swinging ’60s, the labor strife of the 1980s, international terrorism, Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local lawmakers from Colorado are sharing their condolences to the Royal Family.

Phil Weiser

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser tweeted the following to the Royal Family, “May her memory live on as a blessing.”

Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Jared Polis released a tweet on the Queen’s passing saying that Colorado honors her memory.

“Colorado celebrates and honors the life and memory of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed today at the age of 96. She brought compassion, kindness, and dedication to her job every day, and is mourned not only by her subjects but by people across the world.”

Rep. Diana DeGette

Rep. Diana DeGette who serves Colorado’s First Congressional District tweeted out her condolences to the Royal Family.

“This is a sad day for the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock for Great Britain through decades of change. Our hearts go out to her family and all the people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time.”

Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent his condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the City of Denver and released the following statement:

“Over her seven decades as Queen, Elizabeth II has been witness to many of the most profound events and changes in modern history. Through it all, she was a focal point of stability and comfort for her people in the most difficult of times and a symbol of pride and hope in the best. Most of all, her sense of duty to her country and her people defined her reign and became synonymous with the institution of the monarchy for generations of people. Denver sends our condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on this great loss for the world.”

FOX31 will continue to update this story as more lawmakers release their statements.