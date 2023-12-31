DENVER (KDVR) — With New Year’s Eve celebrations in full swing, law enforcement agencies across the state are beefing up their presence to keep everyone safe.

The Denver Police Department tells FOX31 they are aware of the various event around Denver and will have a visible presence in the area where New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place.

At the Downtown Denver Ice Rink, visitors and those who call Colorado home are ringing in the new year together.

“We’re coming from Miami,” Isabella Mundo said. “I love it. I don’t think I could live in the cold weather, but for the vacation I love it.”

From beginners to advanced skaters, the city ice rink attracts those from all over.

“I first started skating when I was four,” Dylan Zhou said. “It’s fun. It’s also a workout.”

But for those staying out late, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding people to plan ahead.

This time of year is known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Last year, Colorado State Patrol recorded a total of 80 DUIs in the state from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. According to the data, the most DUIs recorded were in El Paso County at 12, then Jefferson County and Adams County each with 10 DUIs.

“Don’t drink and drive,” CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. “We’re going to be looking for those impaired drivers to get them off the roadway and make sure everyone else is able to get home safely.”

The City of Denver will be lighting off fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight to ring in the new year. The shows can be seen near the Sheraton Hotel and near the middle of downtown near Curtis St.