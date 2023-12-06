DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that no one is above the law this holiday season: not Rudolph, not the Grinch and not even Santa Claus.

CDOT reported 48 people were killed on Colorado roads last December, and half of those deaths involved an impaired driver.

So far this year in Colorado, 208 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver, amounting to about one-third of all traffic deaths in the state, according to CDOT.

That’s why Colorado State Patrol and 71 local law enforcement agencies are ramping up enforcement for drunken driving and increasing safety patrols across the state for the holiday season.

What is a DUI enforcement period?

CSP conducts 15 DUI enforcement periods throughout the year, typically coinciding with holidays.

During last year’s holiday DUI enforcement period, 470 people were arrested in Colorado for DUI, according to CDOT. During the recent Thanksgiving enforcement period, 242 people in Colorado were arrested on DUI charges.

“Don’t be afraid to go out and go to a party and have fun, but just make sure you make good choices,” Trooper Thomas Malinski said at a press conference Wednesday, adding that over 5,000 people have been arrested during enforcement periods so far this year.

How much does a DUI in Colorado end up costing?

Not only does driving impaired put everyone on the road in danger, but it can result in some hefty fines for the offender.

“Enjoy the holidays, but impaired driving can ruin your holidays, it can ruin your life, it can ruin other people’s lives,” Glenn Davis with CDOT said. “Do the right thing so you don’t ruin somebody’s life, including yours.”

In addition to any criminal fines, according to Colorado law, offenders could rack up these costs:

Increased auto insurance: $3,600

Ignition interlock service: $2,172

Alcohol/drug treatment & education: $1,000

Defense attorney: $3,650

Arrest, court and legal fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV fees: $773

CDOT said penalties for first-time DUI offenders vary but could cost someone an average of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time.

CSP and CDOT said anyone who plans to consume alcohol or cannabis at holiday gatherings should plan for a safe and sober ride home ahead of time.

“Can you imagine losing a loved one during the holidays for something that is just so senseless and avoidable? We’re ramping up our effort so that doesn’t happen,” Davis said.

Starting Thursday, CSP and local law enforcement agencies will have an extra eye out for impaired drivers. This enforcement period lasts through Dec. 20. This weekend, CSP will conduct saturation patrols targeting impaired drivers in Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties.

Another DUI enforcement period will run over New Year’s Eve weekend from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.