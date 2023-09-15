DENVER (KDVR) — The world’s longest hopscotch game was completed in Littleton, and it’s going to be featured in the 2024 Guinness Book of World Records.

Generation Wild, a Great Outdoors Colorado campaign, achieved the record on Sept. 18, 2022. The campaign strives to inspire kids and families to spend time outside and let their curiosities run wild.

When Generation Wild announced their attempt to set the new record, GOCO executive director Jackie Miller said the goal was to bring people together outdoors.

“As our biggest activation yet, this hopscotch course will bring people together outdoors, which is a prize in itself. So, let’s see if we can break a world record while we’re at it,” Miller said.

The effort did bring people together. Volunteers teamed up to paint over 4.3 miles worth of hopscotch at Chatfield State Park. It took six days to finish building, and Miller said volunteers painted through the wind and rain to make it happen.

On Sept. 18, hundreds of children and families hopped through the course and celebrated the completion.

Volunteers gathered to paint the world’s longest hopscotch game in Littleton, and it’s going to be featured in the 2024 Guinness Book of World Records. (Photo courtesy: Generation Wild)

The 2024 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records will feature the world’s longest hopscotch game, which was completed by Generation Wild volunteers in Littleton, Colorado on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Generation Wild)

Three volunteers lined up to complete each square of the hopscotch course, which was required to set the record. It took around two and a half hours to finish, touching each of the 21,871 squares, according to Guinness World Records.

The volunteers who hopped the entire course said they had prepared in advance, and completing it was “strenuous” but “really fun” and exciting to be a part of.

After the volunteers completed the course, people gathered around the finish line where a Guinness World Records spokesperson announced that the hopscotch course had indeed set a new world record.

Volunteers and attendees wore shirts that read, “I built the world’s longest hopscotch and all I got was this cool T-shirt.”

The hopscotch course totaled 23,088 feet and 11.3 inches, or 4.37 miles, long, which surpassed the previous record of about 4.2 miles set by Georgia Tech students in April 2022.

Out of over 40,000 world records in the Guinness World Record database, only 4,000 were selected to be featured in the book, a Generation Wild spokesperson said.