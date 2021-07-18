Local high school student spends summer providing community with free COVID-19 tests

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — An Erie high school student is taking action to make sure his community has access to free COVID-19 tests, volunteering to drop them off at homes across the metro and beyond.

School is out for summer, but one Centaurus High School warrior is staying very busy.

“A few days ago, I had 51 orders, I was delivering until 3 in the morning,” Kenner Galdamez-Sosa said.

Galdamez-Sosa, 16 years old, is using his break from the books as an opportunity to serve his Erie community and beyond. He’s delivering free rapid COVID-19 tests to family’s doors.

“I distribute to Boulder, Broomfield, Adams County and Denver too,” Galdamez-Sosa said. “It makes me feel really good knowing I have a part in preventing the spread of COVID in my community.”

The idea to create his free delivery service, named Bumble Basket, came to the rising junior a little over a month ago when he went to get his brothers COVID tests at the pharmacy.

“I saw they were pretty expensive, so I did some research and I found out the state has a surplus or a stockpile of these and I placed an order,” Galdamez-Sosa said.

Galdamez-Sosa didn’t think there was going to be huge community interest in his service. However, he learned otherwise after posting about it online.

“I posted on Facebook, Nextdoor and other social media platforms and a few minutes later I had three orders, four orders, five, six, seven, eight,” Galdamez-Sosa said. “I’ve delivered more than 4,000 test kits total.”

Galdamez-Sosa uses his own gas money and spare time to fill his neighbors’ needs for quick, free and convenient COVID-19 test results.

“My plan is to continue until the need is no longer present,” Galdamez-Sosa said.

You can order the test on the website. The service is free. However, community members have added donations for the delivery costs on that website.