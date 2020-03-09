Local gyms take extra precautions to keep facilities clean as fears increase over coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- If you belong to a gym, you may have gotten an e-mail in the last week about how to stay healthy, amidst multiple presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

We spoke with one Denver gym that says there is no reason to completely change your gym routine, although they are making a few adjustments of their own.

“There’s not really been any kind of panic yet,” said Myles Crane, a supervisor at Chuze Fitness Denver.

He says changes have been minor—like putting in an extra order for antibacterial wipes, hanging signs at the front desk acknowledging the coronavirus and encouraging people to say “good job” at the end of a workout class instead of giving out high-fives.

Gym members told Fox31 the coronavirus wasn’t a concern during their workouts on Sunday afternoon.

“No. Zero percent,” said Jeff Wagner, of Denver.

Staff say, so far, a lot of the concerns have been voiced over the phone.

“We have seen an uptick with people just bringing it up and asking and stuff like that—making sure we keep all of our stuff clean with all the stuff going around,” Crane said.

Beyond that, no a lot has changed.

Crane says that this is thanks to policies they’ve been following since before the outbreak.

“We walk around with a wet rag, gloves, picking up trash, wiping down equipment every 30 minutes just to make sure we’re taking that extra step of precaution.”

As part of their contract, members also agree to wipe down their equipment.

“It’s actually the first gym I’ve ever been to where they have the disposable wipes everywhere,” said Crane.

Washing your hands and using hand sanitizer—or wipes—continues to be the most important practices at larger facilities, like Chuze Fitness Denver.

“I know as long as I keep my hand hygiene up and I’m not touching my face as much—and I know the gym is doing as much as they can—it’s not affecting my workout schedule,” said gym member Valerie Peyton.