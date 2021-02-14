Local groups host virtual speed dating for singles this Valentine’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A few different organizations hosted virtual Valentine’s Speed Dating events Sunday in hopes of those celebrating the holiday single find someone to love.

“I realized there was a way to do it over Zoom and its helped people have more hope,” Anna Basquez, the Founder of Denver Catholic Speed Dating said.

Basquez said she started Denver Catholic Speed Dating 10 years ago. She said she’s always hosted Valentine’s Speed Dating events but this year because of the pandemic, things look a little different.

“I hope with people can have an interaction beyond virtual,” Basquez said.

Back when the pandemic first hit, she said she talked with other dating organizations and found a lot of them were moving to online platforms. She said from there she’s hosted dozens of Zoom speed dating events. Since May 2020 she said she’s had six couples that met her through her dating platform get engaged.

She said her events have helped more than 50 couples get married over the past 10 years and hundreds more indirectly.

“I give them a primer of what it’s like in the singles world and dating tips during the pandemic,” Basquez said.

She wasn’t the only one bringing singles together this year. Another group hosted the Boulder/Denver Singles Party which was a large Zoom Room event to have fun with other single people, maybe make some matches, gather community and spread the love, according to organizers.

Another singles group in Colorado having to take a step back because of the pandemic was Rocky Mountain Singles.

Owner Dianna Sumanas said once the pandemic hit she wasn’t sure how she could continue her group.

“I’m reminiscing on Valentine’s Day years ago we went to the ViewHouse in Centennial. We would have huge Valentine’s Day parties, lock and key parties and speed dating parties,” Sumanas said.

But she said now with the vaccine on the horizon she’s hoping to start adding back events to her organization.

“I think we’re going to do walks and picnics in the spring time and out on the patios and support local restaurants,” Sumanas said.