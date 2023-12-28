DENVER (KDVR) — This Saturday marks the second anniversary of the Marshall Fire. Almost exactly two years after the fire, local governments sued Xcel Energy for its alleged role in the fire.

Colorado’s most destructive wildfire swept through Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021, destroying more than a thousand homes and killing two people.

On Dec. 22, 2023, local governments including the Boulder County Board of Commissioners and Boulder Valley School District filed a lawsuit against Xcel for allegedly failing to meet certain safety standards.

The lawsuit filed two actions, the first being inverse condemnation, where it alleged that Xcel was responsible for the injury and damages to the public.

A second action was filed for negligence. The lawsuit alleges that Xcel failed its duty to provide electrical equipment that was properly designed, maintained and inspected.

Meanwhile, property owners also filed a lawsuit on Dec. 25, 2023 for extensive damages allegedly caused by Xcel.

These damages include approximately $229,199,184 in damage for the City of Louisville, $152,757,462 for the Town of Superior and damage to unincorporated areas of Boulder

County which cost $131,255,944, according to the lawsuit.

The total countywide value of actual damage is estimated to be approximately $513,212,589.7, according to the lawsuit.

These lawsuits come after investigators determined an Xcel power line likely caused a fire to merge with another to form the blaze. However, Xcel disputed that claim.

Xcel told FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza in a statement:

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the devastating wildfire in Boulder County… We strongly disagree with any suggestion that Xcel Energy’s powerlines caused the second ignition. Xcel Energy did not have the opportunity to review and comment on the analyses relied on by the Sheriff’s Office and believes those analyses are flawed and their conclusions are incorrect. We have reviewed our maintenance records and believe the system was properly maintained.”