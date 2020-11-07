Local favorite Pasta Pasta Pasta closes after 36 years in Cherry Creek

DENVER — After 36 years in Cherry Creek North, Pasta Pasta Pasta is saying bye, bye, bye.

The longtime Italian restaurant at 185 Fillmore St. within Fillmore Plaza recently announced on its website that its time was up.

“Sometimes you have to face very difficult decisions,” the post reads. “This is the time: Pasta Pasta Pasta will permanently be closed. Thank you to all of our loyal customers for their support during this wonderful journey.”

Owners Vittorio Gallinari and chef Mario Petit could not be reached for comment.

Pasta Pasta Pasta stayed open for takeout and reopened for dine-in services after the pandemic shutdown in June. It was first established by Denver native Lisa Miller at 278 Fillmore St. and later moved just two blocks away to its current location in 2010.