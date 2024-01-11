DENVER (KDVR) –“Farmer Wants a Wife” Season 2 premiers in less than a month, and one small-town farmer from Colorado is joining the crew in search of a wife.

During the show, four farmers will take a group of women to visit their farms around the country. The farmers are showing the women a rancher’s lifestyle while the women are looking for a “Classic American courtship” away from the city.

Soon, you’ll be able to watch those ladies take on Colorado with a local farmer.

Meet Brandon Rogers, one of the four farmers on the show searching for a wife.

Rogers, 29, is a second-generation potato and barley farmer who runs a remote 1,000-acre farm in the town of Center, located about 25 miles west of Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Rogers grew up in Center helping out his dad with farm work. Later in his twenties, he took on the farm as a full-time job to continue his family’s legacy. With the farm taken care of, Rogers is now looking for someone to share it with.

Three other farmers will be joining him: Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers.

“Farmer Wants a Wife” cast from left to right: Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers (Courtesy of FOX)

The women will try out tending the land, harvesting crops and feeding cattle while they try and make a connection with the farmers.

While this is only the second season of the show in the U.S., more than a dozen other countries including Ukraine, Spain, South Africa, Australia, Latvia and Italy have had versions. Producers say the series has resulted in 201 marriages and 514 children so far.

Unfortunately, applications are closed for the season, but you still have time to watch the premiere and follow along.

The show premiers on FOX on Feb. 1, 2024

Tune in from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST for the inside scoop on a local farmer’s business and love life.