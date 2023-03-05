DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver-area educator gave a unique perspective on the increase in swatting incidents.

“They may be born of other families but they’re my kids,” Gene Fashaw, a middle school math teacher, said.

Fashaw has been at the helm of a classroom for almost a decade. Active-shooter drills are typical, and he said he’s prepared for the real deal.

“I, of course, would be the first line of defense,” Fashaw said.

Swatting incidents are a different type of fear, according to Fashaw.

“It’s going to be that one time you let your guard down that it’s not a, it’s not fake,” Fashaw said.

These incidents have increased across the country, with recent calls reported at schools in the Denver metro area.

More people need to know they’re happening, Fashaw said, so they don’t go unnoticed.

“The more communication that we can have surrounding the issue,” Fashaw said, “I feel that we could be better prepared to deal with it appropriately.”

The trauma of the fear caused by swatting is wide-ranging for all students.

“Think about how hard it is, especially as a child regardless if you’re 5 or 15,” Fashaw said.

The issue is one that should matter to everyone, Fashaw said.

“Whether you have children or not, we should all be invested in the well-being of our children,” Fashaw said.