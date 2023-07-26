DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area was relieved once a local dog named Wilson was saved from euthanasia on Sunday. While Wilson is set to be rehomed, it’s not uncommon for a dog to be euthanized at the Denver Animal Shelter.

Colorado has the eighth-lowest kill rate in the country, but that doesn’t mean Colorado is a no-kill state. For every eight dogs that come into the Denver Animal Shelter, one of them is euthanized, according to a state document provided by Tammy Vigil, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

In 2022, the Denver Animal Shelter took in 3,500 dogs, most of which were adopted, transferred or returned to the owner. Out of those dogs, 455 were euthanized.

In Wilson’s case, he bit a 2-year-old in the face. After pleas from the family and the public, Denver Animal Shelter released Wilson. When it comes to euthanasia, the Denver Animal Shelter follows a protocol with violence against humans as a factor.

“Because of the severity of this bite and the history that his owner disclosed to us upon surrender — he has bitten the same child in the face before — we are closely reviewing whether it is safe to release him back into the community,” said a Denver Animal Shelter spokesperson.