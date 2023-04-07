DENVER (KDVR) — A cardiologist is facing sexual assault charges after a woman said she “has no memory” of a date she had with him, an arrest affidavit said.

The woman told police she went on a date with Stephen Matthews, who she had met on the Hinge dating app. She said the two had chatted for a few weeks and agreed to meet in person on Jan. 29, the document said.

The two had breakfast and mimosas and then she agreed to go to his house, the affidavit said. She told police they played a game, hung out in his hot tub and then she felt ill.

The document said the last thing she remembered was being in the hot tub and the next thing she recalled was being checked out by paramedics at her home.

The woman said she learned she took an Uber home at 3:40 p.m. and said she called a friend and her sister who told her she was not making sense. The document said she had “hickies on her chest, but did not remember any interaction like that with Stephen.”

The document said the woman found out a friend of her mother’s had a similar experience on a date with Matthews a few years ago, which is what prompted her to go to police.

The arrest affidavit said the 35-year-old doctor told police the two drank mimosas and tequila together during their date and “had consensual sex.” He said she got sick afterward and he offered her to take a shower, which she did. The document said she came downstairs after a long time in the shower and took an Uber home.

Matthews is facing charges of sexual assault – victim helpless, sexual assault – no consent, and sexual assault – victim incapable.