DENVER (KDVR) — If you have ever been to a Broncos game and wished you could capture the sound of the cheers in a bottle, you are going to want to see what Breckenridge Distillery announced Thursday.

Breckenridge Distillery is releasing three limited-edition Broncos spirits worth saving the bottle, as well as a canned cocktail.

The local distillery recently signed as the official vodka of the Denver Broncos, according to a press release, and now it’s releasing a vodka bottle that depicts the new “Snowcapped” helmets that will be worn for two home games this season.

It’s called the Broncos Blizzard, and it’s crafted with water from rocky mountain snow melt and features flavor notes of lemon cream and fragrant meadow flowers.

Plus, there will be two bourbon blends commemorating the Broncos’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories of 1997 and 1998.

The “Back-to-Back Blend” bourbons were blended by two teams of superfans, Broncos alumni players and cheerleaders.

The bottle with an orange label was blended with the help of Ed McCaffrey from the 1998 winning team. According to the website, this blend has butterscotch and stone fruit, with a hint of cacao.

The other bottle, which has a blue label, was blended with help from Alfred Williams, also from the 1998 wining team. It features notes of orange citrus and caramel.

The Broncos legends are competing for the best bourbon blend, which you can vote for on the website. Voters are entered to win a gift basket.

For those wishing to grab a pre-mixed drink, the “RIKI” canned cocktail commemorates the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Super Bowl victory.