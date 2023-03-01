Aurora designer Poonam Moore will be featured on “Rico to the Rescue,” a design show on HGTV. (KDVR) 3/1/2023

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora interior designer has been chosen to be a regular on HGTV’s newest design show “Rico to the Rescue.” She owns and operates a design store at Southlands Shopping Center.

The last thing Poonam Moore thought would ever happen after she graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado was to become a nationally known TV star. But she did. The show is called “Rico to the Rescue” and it is on HGTV.

“I don’t know how I was discovered, but somehow I was discovered and so they called me looking to get the interview done,” Moore said.

Moore is the interior designer on the show and she is also a licensed general contractor.

“I talked to them on a Monday. Wednesday morning I am on a Zoom call with a whole bunch of people that I don’t know. We do this whole interview and I’m like ‘OK.’ It was about an hour long. I hang up the phone and I went, ‘That was interesting,'” Moore said.

Moore is a natural. She is comfortable on camera, knows design and construction, and is just a nice person.

You can find out for yourself. She owns and operates Poonam’s by Design at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora.

“We offer everything home so we offer furnishings and accessories. We have custom clothes and bedding, we do window treatments,” Moore said.

We do not have a crystal ball but with over 11 million viewers watching “Rico to the Rescue,” our hunch is Moore is going to be very busy for a very long time.