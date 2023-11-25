DENVER (KDVR) — Black Friday may be over, but the Saturday after Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday. It’s a time to show small businesses support.

People did not let the cold or snow stop them from supporting some of their favorite local businesses.

Many business owners told FOX31 they had a good turn-out, but they want the excitement around Small Business Saturday to continue year-round.

“We’ve seen a really steady flow of traffic,” said Carolyn Schwartz, Carboy Winery Director of Marketing.

The winery is in the same boat as so many small businesses relying on the support of the community.

“For the holiday season it’s nothing better than giving a gift that’s local,” Schwartz said.

There’s lots to offer at the winery. Charcuterie boards, merch, lots of wine, and even somewhere to grab a bite at Logan Street Restaurant and Bar. It’s a good place to hold holiday events.

“A lot of practices we have now is thanks to COVID, so it’s really great to rebound,” Schwartz said.

She knows how vital this time of year is for the business.

“Supporting places that aren’t big business is just some way to really gather the community together,” Schwartz said. “Help us all as we’re really entering a difficult time coming up.”

It’s one of the reasons Matthew Winchester came out for a glass of wine Saturday afternoon.

“It’s super important, I’m definitely one who shopped on Amazon multiple times this week so, you have to show up for the local community,” he said.

Sarita Shresta owns Tibet Imports located on 6th Avenue in downtown Denver.

“We make beads and necklaces like this called Malla,” she said. “Our business was a little bit affected for sure just as all other business.”

Shresta has been in business for about twenty years.

“I think we have good support, that’s why we’ve been here a long time,” she said.

While Saturday was a success for her, she knows the importance of this day for area small businesses. She said every dollar counts.

“Not just coming on Saturday after Black Friday but coming throughout the year is important,” said Shresta. “Even if you come here for instance and spend $2.50. I think every little thing counts. It’s really important to come and support small business like us.”

Over 100 local businesses participated in Small Business Saturday this year.