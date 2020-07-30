Local Cub Scout saves little brother from choking

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – An 11-year-old Cub Scout saved his little brother from choking while they were having dinner. His mother said the boy’s quick actions likely prevented a much worse outcome.

Elias and Alex Yatrakis do nearly everything together. What started out as a late-night dinner for the boys turned into a very frightening experience for their family.

“Big chunk of chicken — this big — he didn’t chew it, he just swallowed it,” Elias said, describing Alex choking on Monday night.

Alex, 8, couldn’t breathe. His mother Danielle was out in the front yard at the time.

“He was like getting up and choking, so I stood up and asked him something. He did not answer, he just kept choking,” said Elias.

Elias wasted no time.

“I put my hand into a fist, put around him, pushed and pulled up like four times and a chunk of chicken came out,” said Elias.

Elias did not panic, utilizing the life-saving information he recently learned as a Cub Scout. He went into action and got Alex breathing again.

“I was thinking, like, ‘Thank God he’s OK,'” said Elias.

“We got very teary because you just saw there was a real disaster and a lot of different outcomes could have happened,” said Danielle Yatrakis.

But only one outcome did happen, thanks to a big brother with a cool head and a first aid merit badge.