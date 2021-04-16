Local COVID-19 survivor buys lunch for ICU doctors credited with saving his life

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — A COVI9-19 survivor took some time to thank the doctors who saved his life on Friday – exactly one year after he woke up from a coma that lasted more than two weeks.

Jason Jahanian started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on March 23 and was admitted to the hospital once he became critically ill. He spent 19 days at the Medical Center of Aurora which included a two week stay in the intensive care unit. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of living at the time.

“I went through the worst but there’s almost a part of me that’s glad that I went through it because I want to feel that feeling of presence the rest of my life,” Jahanian said.

Once he was admitted to the ICU, doctors started treating him with a extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine which gave his lungs a break from the virus. Doctors described that form of treatment as “the last option”. They also used convalescent plasma to help his body and shortly afterwards he started to show signs of improvement.

“When I was wheeled out and had that incredible goodbye and we got into my wife’s car – I was mentally foggy,” Jahanian said. “I didn’t have the chance to think about the past or the future.”

On Friday he had lunch delivered to the ICU team at the Medical Center of Aurora as a small token of appreciation for saving his life.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day,” Jahanian said. “You gave me everything that I have everyday. That should never be forgotten.”

He says his life has “essentially” returned to normal but says it’s still an experience that he thinks about everyday.

“Life is special,” Jahanian said. “Those saving lives need to continuously be thanked!”