DENVER (KDVR) — As local food banks are feeling the strain of feeding families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday, a local company is jumping into action to help.

The Metal of Honor Committee (MOH) through Hercules Industries’ goal is to raise $35,000 to buy more than 3,000 turkeys.

So far the MOH Committee has raised $30,000, just $5,000 shy of their goal.

Samaritan House, located on Lawrence Street in Denver, is one of the food banks the company is donating to.

“Our work here is really a diverse picture of helping people from all levels of the spectrum,” said Valerie Urquhart, a case manager at Samaritan House.

Organizers at the non-profit told FOX31 they help around 300 people daily.

“It’s an everyday battle for us,” Urquhart said.

That’s where the MOH Committee comes in.

“Words don’t describe the feeling you get when you help the less fortunate,” said Rod Valdez, who helps oversee the distribution of hundreds of turkeys to local food banks and non-profits. “It’s a little small token to give back to the community.”

Some 1,400 of the turkeys were delivered to Samaritan House.

“This donation is really really huge for us,” said Urquhart.

Organizers say with the increase in demand, the donation is vital, this year more than ever.

“The migrant crisis is something we’ve been trying to work on the spot with. These turkeys are really going to help us make sack lunches for people coming to the warehouse,” said Urquhart. “They’re going to help us make dinner and all of these dinners are going to be surviving for people through November, December and even into the new year.”

In the last six years, the MOH committee has collected about 10,000 turkeys, which equates to about 140,000 lbs.